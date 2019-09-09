East Texas first responders take part in 9/11 memorial stair climb

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - First responders from several East Texas agencies participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb in Dallas Saturday.
According to the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook page, Sgt. Investigator Ryan Brown took part in the climb and climbed the 110 flights of stairs in full gear at Renaissance Tower in Dallas.
The Henderson Police Department said their own Officer Kendall Casey along with Firefighter Raymond Murillo also participated in the stair climb.
The Gilmer Fire Department also had their first firefighter to ever participate in the 9/11 memorial stair walk. Amber Hill walked in remembrance of Daniel Suhr, the first known firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Firefighters Chris Osborn, Trent Robinson, Mason Beatty, and Kylee Beatty from the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department also participated.
Other agencies that had first responders participate included Judson Metro, Kilgore, and Longview. Many other area firefighters were among those who made the climb to honor the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11.
