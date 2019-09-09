Bone found in Toledo Bend yields more clues

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, La. (KSLA) — That piece of bone found earlier this month on the Texas side of Toledo Bend Reservoir is not human.
Boaters discovered it Sept. 2 toward the southern part of the waterway about 8.5 miles southeast of Hemphill, Texas.
It was found near a boat ramp off Sabine County Road 2928 at Fin and Feather Resort in the 200 block of Fin and Feather Drive, authorities report.
Sabine County sheriff’s deputies recorded the find then sent it to the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) laboratory at LSU in Baton Rouge.
A forensic specialist there determined that the fragment was part of a leg bone belonging to a species of cattle, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Futhermore, the lab’s analyst concluded that the bone had been submerged in the lake for some time.
