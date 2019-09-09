Battle on the Border news conference scheduled for Sept. 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A news conference will be held this morning discussing the 2019 Landers Dodge Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Independence Stadium. The event will be streamed live here.
Coaches will have a chance to speak about their teams and their opponents.
Guests in attendance will include Mayor Adrian Perkins, high school officials, media, sponsors and football fans.
Below is a list of this year’s Battle on the Boarder games:
Friday, Sept. 13:
- West Monroe Rebels (West Monroe, La.) vs. C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets (Shreveport, La.) – 5:30 p.m.
- North Little Rock Charging Wildcats (Little Rock, Ark.) vs. Catholic Bears (Baton Rouge, La.) – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
- Deerfield Beach Bucks (Deerfield Beach, Fla.) vs. Zachary Broncos (Zachary, La.) – 11 a.m.
- Westlake Lions (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. John Curtis Patriots (River Ridge, La.) – 3 p.m.
- Captain Shreve Gators (Shreveport, La.) vs. Woodlawn Knights (Shreveport, La.) – 7 p.m.
Tickets for the Battle on the Border start at $10 for advanced general admission and $15 on game day.
One ticket is good for all five games.
For more information on the Landers Dodge Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase, visit www.thebattleontheborder.com.
