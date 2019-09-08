Man allegedly drove stolen truck for miles on a flat tire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man faces charges after allegedly driving a stolen pickup on a flat tire for up to six miles then stopping to get the tire fixed.
That’s where deputies caught up with him — at the tire shop.
Natchitoches Parish authorities were alerted about 8:30 a.m. Friday to look out for a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that reportedly had been stolen in Sabine Parish.
Sabine authorities believed that there were two stolen guns in the truck and that the vehicle possibly was heading toward the Natchitoches Parish village of Robeline.
Natchitoches deputies who already were in the Robeline area got a tip that the stolen truck was at a tire shop on Louisiana Highway 120 near Robeline.
That’s where they found Deputies 24-year-old Jay Austin Bohannon, of the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 71 in Coushatta.
He reportedly told them he was just borrowing the truck and would return it after he was done using it.
Deputies found suspected methamphetamine in his pockets and a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Mossberg .410 shotgun in truck bed.
Now Bohannon is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked at 10:22 a.m. Friday on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Additional charges are pending through the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.
