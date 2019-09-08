First Alert: Heat Advisory in place. Triple digit heat returns

Happy Sunday Morning! Today will be a lot like yesterday: mostly sunny and hot! A Heat Advisory is in place for Lincoln, Bienville, Jackson, Winn, and Natchitoches parishes from 11am to 6pm. Although they are the only parishes under a heat advisory, the rest of the ArkLaTex will still remain hot with high temperatures reaching the triple digits. With only a 10% chance of rain, most will stay dry.
Overnight temperatures will fall to the low and mid 70s under clear skies. On Monday, we take a break from highs reaching the century mark. Highs still above average in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures back in the low 100s. It'll be another dry and sunny day so take breaks and keep the water nearby!
Tuesday, temperatures drop slightly in the mid 90s. Unfortunately, this heat wave keeps rolling to finish out the work week. Temperatures will border the mid and upper 90s until at least Saturday. As southerly winds bring in moist gulf air over the work week, we'll have slightly better chances for afternoon showers and storms, but nothing widespread.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
