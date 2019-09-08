First Alert: Heat Advisory in place. Triple digit heat returns

Happy Sunday Morning! Today will be a lot like yesterday: mostly sunny and hot! A Heat Advisory is in place for Lincoln, Bienville, Jackson, Winn, and Natchitoches parishes from 11am to 6pm. Although they are the only parishes under a heat advisory, the rest of the ArkLaTex will still remain hot with high temperatures reaching the triple digits. With only a 10% chance of rain, most will stay dry.