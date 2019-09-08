Buddy Bowl - LA Tech defeats Grambling 20-14

RUSTON, La. – After leading by 20 at the half, Louisiana Tech survived a second half score from FCS foe Grambling State as the Bulldogs prevailed 20-14 in the “Buddy Bowl” Saturday afternoon at Joe Aillet Stadium. “We never take winning for granted,” said Tech head coach Skip Holtz. “You look at the game and it was almost the tale of two halves. You look at the game and there were a lot of bright spots, but there were certainly an awful lot of things we need to clean up. I thought it was a hard-fought football game by both teams in an incredible amount of heat.”Both teams had to survive temperatures that reached triple figures on a sweltering afternoon that forced a large portion of the 23,174 fans to depart at halftime. Even both teams bands left the stadium during the second half due to heat exhaustion. But the Bulldogs and the Tigers played until the clock reached zeroes."I understand both bands had to be dissembled because there were an awful lot of people being taken out with the bands," said Holtz. “Some of the players were dealing with cramping issues. It was hot out there on that field, but I thought both teams showed incredible resolve – competitive nature – to stay out there and just keep competing the way they were.”