Victim identified in fatal Shreveport train-truck collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The man killed in a tractor trailer and train collision on Friday afternoon has been identified.
36-year-old Bruce Dominique, Jr., of Bossier City, was walking beside a moving train, crossing West 70th Street when an 18-wheeler crossed the railroad tracks, causing the truck’s trailer to pivot, pinning Dominique against the train, according to reports.
Dominique was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
This incident is still under investigation.
We will keep you updated on our KSLA News 12 app as we learn more details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.