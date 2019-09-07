7 men accused of sex crimes involving children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A crackdown on child pornography and other sex crimes involving juveniles has resulted in the arrests of seven men — including a high school football coach/teacher — in Northwest Louisiana.
- Grant Joseph Whippie, 28, of the 1300 block of Parkway Circle in Bossier City, was arrested Thursday on 75 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Waylon Brown, 21, of the 900 block of Hickory Drive in Plain Dealing, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bonds total $250,000.
- Christopher Thomas Ritter, 47, of the 2200 block of Loreco Street in Bossier City, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old. His bond has been set at $250,000.
- William Talley, 38, of the 800 block of Applewood Trail in Haughton, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bonds total $250,000.
- Dustin Lee Crow, 30, of the 100 block of Manshack Drive in Noble, was arrested Friday on three counts each of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of sexual battery. All seven charges involved juveniles under the age of 13. These are in addition to other sexual abuse charges Crow faces as a result of his arrest July 31.
- Leroy Hofmeister, 69, of the 2100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Bossier City, was arrested Wednesday on one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bond has been set at $100,000.
News of these six arrests came after the Caddo Parish School Board confirmed that 33-year-old James Allen Opie, of the 3900 block of Akard Avenue in Shreveport, was a teacher and coach at C.E. Byrd High School.
Opie was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bond has been set at $100,000.
“As these arrests show, there are those who seek to harm the most innocent among us," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "Protecting Louisiana children has been and will remain my top priority.”
All seven men were arrested as a result of investigations conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City marshal’s office,
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.