Car crashes after hemp dispensary holdup; 2 arrested

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — There was an armed robbery at the Smithville Hemp Dispensary.
Then McCurtain County Sheriff spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the holdup, his office reported Friday.
Clardy and agents with Oklahoma State Parks intercepted the vehicle at the Hochatown entry on Highway 259A, says a Facebook post about the encounter.
The car fled then crashed out on the spillway bridge.
Both suspects were taken into custody, authorities report.
Their names have not yet been released.
But the Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of a backpack and some items recovered when the pair were apprehended.
