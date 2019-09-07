First Alert: Heat Advisory is back!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today is a great day to stay in and watch college football or even head out to run a few errands! Just stay cool and hydrated because the HEAT ADVISORY is back for much of the ArkLaTex today. With plenty of clear skies and sunshine, temperatures will warm quickly into the mid 90s this afternoon. Late afternoon highs will likely once again reach and be near 100! Humidity combined will have 'feels-like' temperatures between 105-110. High pressure centered over the area will make for another hot and dry day.
Overnight lows will stay mild in the mid 70s. Sunday will basically be a repeat of what we saw today. Morning temperatures start in the mid and upper 70s. By the afternoon, the 90s are on full blast with more triple digit heat to come. Good news, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Rain chances finally come back ever so slightly with a few isolated showers possible.
Next work week, we leave temperatures reaching the century mark behind for upper 90s by Monday. The return of southerly flow will bring in Gulf moisture and a better chance for afternoon pop-up shower and storm activity. Tuesday through the end of the work week will stay hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and slim afternoon shower chances.
Have a great weekend and good luck to your favorite teams!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.