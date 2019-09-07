First Alert: Heat Advisory is back!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today is a great day to stay in and watch college football or even head out to run a few errands! Just stay cool and hydrated because the HEAT ADVISORY is back for much of the ArkLaTex today. With plenty of clear skies and sunshine, temperatures will warm quickly into the mid 90s this afternoon. Late afternoon highs will likely once again reach and be near 100! Humidity combined will have 'feels-like' temperatures between 105-110. High pressure centered over the area will make for another hot and dry day.