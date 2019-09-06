Train hits truck; trucker critically hurt; road closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tractor-trailer rig hauling gravel has collided with a train in Shreveport.
It happened at 3:44 p.m. Friday at a crossing on West 70th Street near Kennedy Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The truck driver’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said.
West 70th Street remains closed at that location.
At one point, Shreveport Fire Department had 13 units and Shreveport police had 10 units on the call, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
