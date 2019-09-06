Shreveport, ETX residents pack hundreds of goody bags for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One goody bag a time — a group of Shreveport and East Texas residents are showing their appreciation to those who make sacrifices daily to keep us safe.
For the past four years, a group of neighbors has raised thousands of dollars worth of heart-felt goods to pass out to first responders with compassion.
“I think the most rewarding thing to me and probably to all the ladies here today is to be able to show some love to these guys and girls who put their lives on the line everyday,” said Stevi Fitch, a Waskom resident. “It makes a good relationship between the community and first responders.”
This selfless group of friends are just a few of the eight thousand people that comprise the Facebook group, ‘Broadmoor/South Highlands/Capt. Shreve/Everything East of I-49 911 calls.’
Collectively, this group raise close to $5 thousand this year for the goody bag drive.
“It has grown tremendously over the years,” Fitch said. “I think last year they did somewhere around 350 bags, this year they are planning to stuff 525.”
Members of the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Caddo Fire District 4, as well as others are on the receiving end of this tasty operation.
“Our community, be it Shreveport, Bossier or East Texas, we love our first responders,” Fitch said. “We really are a community, Shreveport feels like a big city, but really and truly we’re a small town.”
To donate to this group’s annual efforts, email Kathleen Goodrich: KGoodrich1@Comcast.net.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.