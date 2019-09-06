Phone outage impacting access to state services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State government offices in Shreveport are among those affected by a phone outage that's now in its sixth day.
And at least one Louisiana agency that operates out of the building in the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue expects the disruption of service to continue for some time.
Problem is, telephones in the state office building are allowing callers to leave messages that workers cannot retrieve.
Nor are staffers able to answer calls.
DCFS tweeted Friday afternoon that it is “having technical difficulties and will be without phone and fax service through at least Sept. 13.”
In the interim, those who have business with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services should:
- Call toll-free at (855) 4LA-KIDSA, that’s (855)-452-5437), to report child abuse or neglect;
- Visit the offices at 1525 Fairfield Ave., or,
- Send general inquiries by email to LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov.
Other agencies with offices in the building include:
- DHH/OPH
- Office of Conservation
- Office of Juvenile Justice
- DEQ
- Louisiana Workforce Commission
- DHH/OS
- LDH/Health Standards
- OAAS/APS
- OAAS/PO
- MHAS
KSLA News 12′s offices in the 1800 block of Fairfield also are being impacted by the phone outage.
AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to restore service, a spokesman reiterated Friday.
“The fire severely damaged our equipment, and it will take time to repair," he said.
“However, our team is working as quickly as possible. And we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The telephone outage is due to equipment damaged by a fire in one of AT&T’s underground manholes, the utility previously told KSLA News 12.
The fire happened in the vicinity of railroad tracks and Cotton and Common streets in downtown Shreveport.
