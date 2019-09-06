Annexation frustrates some North Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council’s decision to add 63 acres to the city is raising concern among some residents.
Plans call for the land next to Trinity Heights Baptist Church on Mooringsport Road to be used as Trinity Heights subdivision.
The annexation was requested by the Alta and John Franks Foundation. It was approved by the MPC on July 10.
When the proposal came before the City Council, District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller was the only member who voted against the annexation.
“Additional land area means additional responsibilities for a city with a decreasing population," she says in a statement. "We need to focus on infill and maintenance of our current land area, and we shouldn’t be expanding.”
Some people also have commented in a Facebook group about their frustrations with the decision.
Among those is John Perkins, who wants Shreveport to start utilizing vacant land instead of adding more land.
“It’s like adding a new room to your house, you would hit the point that you couldn’t afford the air-conditioning bill.”
Some people in the surrounding neighborhood also mention their concerns about the annexation.
“We already have drainage problems that we want the city to fix,” Dylan Harville said. “When it rains hard, our street is flooded.”
The annexed property is in Councilman Willie Bradford’s district. KSLA News 12 is waiting for his call back.
