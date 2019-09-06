Louisiana Tech and Grambling face off in “Buddy Bowl” Saturday

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University will face off for the first time ever in Lincoln Parish Saturday, Sept. 7, for the Buddy Bowl.
The game will kick off starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
The last time the two schools played each other was back in 2010 in Shreveport.
Both schools will honor Lincoln Parish Legend O.K. “Buddy” Davis throughout the course of the game.
Davis was a member of the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and recently passed away at the age of 72. For 55 years Davis covered both the Bulldogs and the Tigers for the Ruston Daily Leader.
The bulldogs will wear special helmet stickers honoring Davis during the game. A tribute video will be played and Buddy Davis trivia will be pushed through Louisiana Tech’s social media accounts during the game.
Tech officials will plan a moment of silence prior to the game and an on-the-field recognition during the game as well.
Louisiana Tech has also set up the O.K. “Buddy” Davis Endowed Scholarship that will benefit the same student-athletes that Davis promoted over the years.
Donations can be made by check payable to “Louisiana Tech University Foundation” or by credit card. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1190, Ruston, La 71273-1190. Credit card donations can be made online HERE.
