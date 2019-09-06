Goldonna burglary suspect surrenders to detectives

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman wanted in connection with a residential burglary today surrendered to authorities.
Sylvia Evonne Scallion, 42, of the 200 block of Albert Conley Road in Goldonna, turned herself in to Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives about noon, authorities say.
She was booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center about an hour later on a charge of simple burglary, booking records show.
Scallion is a suspect in a break-in Aug. 22 at a residence in the 1500 block of Goldonna Road in Goldonna, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Someone forced their way in through a side window, detectives learned.
No one was home at the time.
Detectives got word that Scallion allegedly was involved in the burglary. They then made an effort to locate her in the Goldonna area.
Scallion allegedly has admitted to being involved in the break-in.
Now evidence gathered at the scene of the burglary is being submitted to a crime laboratory for analysis.
And Scallion remains in custody while awaiting bond.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.