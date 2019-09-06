First Alert: Heat Advisory until 7pm

Happy Friday! We've basically made it to the weekend which will be another scorcher. This afternoon highs will once again be at or near triple digits! Because temperatures are high and we do have a little humidity, that'll put feels like temperatures back in HEAT ADVISORY criteria until 7pm tonight. The heat advisory goes for the places highlighted in orange.
Friday night football is back!! Temperatures around 6 and 7pm will still be in the mid to upper 90s, so between waiting for the game to start and it starting, you'll need to stay cool and hydrated. Heading home, temperatures at 9 and 10pm stay warm in the upper 80s. Good news, rain chances are slim to none! Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 70s.
As we head into the weekend, triple digit heat sticks around. So far, there are not any heat advisories issued, but stay on the lookout for possible continuation. Saturday highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Mother nature will give us plenty of sunshine, but not any rain. Expect a carbon copy of Saturday for Sunday. More hot and dry weather with abundant sunshine!
Have a great day and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
