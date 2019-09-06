First Alert: Heat Advisory for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have made it to the weekend! Just in time for some more HEAT ADVISORIES for the ArkLaTex. Even though the humidity won't be out of control forecast high temperatures are going to be so up there that what little humidity that we do have is going to be pushing those feels-like temperatures past 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. As we move into the weekend expect more triple digit heat across the ArkLaTex with little chances for rain.
So for your Friday it is shaping to once again be very hot and dry across region with temperatures quickly rising into the mid 90s by lunchtime. Triple digit heat will taking over for the afternoon coupled with ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Feels-like temperatures will be between 105 and 108 during the afternoon. So make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
As we move through the weekend your forecast is looking painfully similar. Expect, with very little exception, high temperatures around 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures around 105. Sunshine of course will continue to dominate the region. This will likely continue into next week but with slightly cooler temperatures.
So as we finish out the week make sure you are staying hydrated as we continue to wait for comfortable temperatures to arrive in the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
