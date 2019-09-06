First Alert: Heat Advisory for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have made it to the weekend! Just in time for some more HEAT ADVISORIES for the ArkLaTex. Even though the humidity won't be out of control forecast high temperatures are going to be so up there that what little humidity that we do have is going to be pushing those feels-like temperatures past 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. As we move into the weekend expect more triple digit heat across the ArkLaTex with little chances for rain.