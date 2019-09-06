East Texas religious leaders heading to U.S.- Mexico border to help

Henderson, Texas (KLTV) -East Texas church leaders are visiting the U.S. Mexico border to get a behind-the-scenes look at the daily challenges immigrants face. They say that it’s more than just sharing the gospel.
Reverend Gordon N. Blackman Jr. from Alpine Presbyterian Church in Longview says, "We’re not trying to score political points. We’re trying to be faithful to our Lord.”
Amid uncertainty at migrant detention facilities along the U.S. Mexico border, he says he doesn’t have a specific agenda.
“I don’t know what I’m going to find. I don’t necessarily have an agenda, but as a communicator in church I want to have seen it for myself. I’m more going on a fact mission,” adds Reverend Blackman.
100 church leaders from across Texas are going to witness firsthand the issues at the border.
“If we’re in fact causing children to fall at the border, I want to know about it and so I can be faithful to our calling,” explains Blackman.
During the two-day fact-finding mission, faith leaders say their group Pastors in Action will advocate for immigrant children, while seeking answers about the treatment of migrants.
“God loves all, and so I think that different perspective is an important perspective for us to bring, and to say these are human beings, these are children we should not be causing to fall.”
More importantly, faith leaders at Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Henderson, just 30 miles south of Alpine Presbyterian Church in Longview, say education and action is how their organization plans to help with the crisis along the border.
Reverend Steve Miller with Mount Hebron Baptist Church says,”If pastors aren’t moving in action, out of compassion how are our congregants, how are other people within society to know how to be compassionate?”
Reverend Miller says stops will be made at the border bridge between Mexico and the U.S. to observe migrants approaching the U.S. border. They also plan to meet with policy analysts to lobby additional money for better facilities because based on what he heard they are unfit living conditions.
“There are kids that can’t brush their teeth. There are kids that can’t take a shower. There are kids that have to lay on concrete to sleep,” explains Miller.
While on the front lines, organizers say this journey is an opportunity to engage in issues that face our country while showing the love of Christ.
“Pastors doing something. Pastors doing work. Pastors on the ground. Pastors solving problems of today, that means something,” explains Miller.
Next month, Pastors in Action will be heading to Washington D.C. to lobby congressman and U.S. senators to appropriate more money to build more facilities.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.