Demons eye focused performance in home opener vs. Midwestern State

“This being their first game, there’s a lot of unknown besides what we can watch on film of them from last year,” second-year head coach Brad Laird said. “It’s a lot like UT Martin. We know what kind of program we’re getting, the consistency they’ve shown. We can look at the personnel we’re going to face but, to me, like I told the team Sunday, it’s still about us. It’s about the things we can do to be the very best football team we can be Saturday night.”