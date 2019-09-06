CPSO to hold boater safety course

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a boater safety course on Sept. 14.
The course will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, 15639 Hwy. 1 South in Caddo Parish.
Seating is limited to 20 people. Those interested must register by calling the Caddo Sheriff’s Programs Unit at (318) 681-0875.
The course will provide information on buying the right boat, legal requirements, engine information, trailering, sailboats and more.
The minimum age for Boater Education Certification in Louisiana is 10 years old.
Youth younger than 10 years of age may take the course; however, they are not eligible to be certified and must retake the course to obtain certification when they reach 10 years of age or older.
