Chick-fil-A back in business in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — If you have not heard by now, Chick-fil-A is back in business in Bossier Parish.
Seven weeks after closing for renovations, the restaurant near Airline Drive and Interstate 220 in Bossier City has been reopened.
“The rumors are true... WE’RE OPEN!” says a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“... Please be patient with us as we get back into the groove of things and work out the kinks!”
The restaurant in the 2600 block of Beene Boulevard served 2,240 transactions on Thursday, its first day back in operation, Chris Faulk posted in response to a Facebook comment.
“Thank you for all of the support yesterday at our reopening,” the restaurant posted afterward on its Facebook page. “We apologize for any technical difficulties that may have caused you an inconvenience. Please be patient as we grow in to our updated space.”
The restaurant had been closed since July 18 for the remodeling project, which includes a new kitchen and a new drive-through area.
Workers did not sit idle during the renovations.
On one day, for instance, they set up a mock drive-through in the parking lot of Airline Baptist Church to give employees some hands-on training.
One glitch apparently is the app.
“It will hopefully be back up and running next week! We are trying to work out some technical issues at this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
