Caddo sets date for interviewing registrar candidates

All of the interviews will be open to the public; here’s how you can watch them

By KSLA Digital Team | September 5, 2019 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Applicants for the job of Caddo registrar of voters will be interviewed Sept. 21.

That’s the date Caddo commissioners set during their work session Thursday.

Officials are trying to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ernie Roberson, longtime registrar of voters, on July 15.

The applicant interviews will be conducted in the commission’s chambers in Government Plaza in Shreveport starting at 9 a.m. that Saturday.

The candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order in 15-minute intervals, commissioners have decided.

All of the interviews will be open to the public. They also will be streamed on the parish’s website at and on its Facebook page.

