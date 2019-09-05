Some East Texas schools dismiss early due to power outage

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A power outage means some Marshall Independent School District students were released early Thursday.
The school district tweeted that the early dismissal applies only to Marshall High, Marshall Junior High and Sam Houston Elementary schools and the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program campus.
Buses are running early for students on the affected campuses.
Parents of students who do not ride the bus also are being urged to pick up their children as soon as possible.
The MJHS volleyball games scheduled for this afternoon also have been canceled.
The power outage extends beyond the four campuses.
“We’re experiencing a significant power outage in town. SWEPCO is aware of the situation,” Marshall police posted on Facebook.
Authorities took the opportunity to remind motorists that all intersections with inoperable traffic lights must be treated as four-way stops.
“If you approach an intersection that has traffic lights and the lights are not illuminated, it should be treated as if (it’s) a stop sign.”
SWEPCO has advised that the traffic lights at U.S. Highway 59 at East Travis Street will be out for at least two hours, police say.
“Please avoid the area if at all possible.”
SWEPCO’s outage map shows an outage affecting seven customers in Harrison County.
The utility also shows outages impacting 130 customers in Bowie County, seven customers in Gregg County and fewer than five in Van Zandt County.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
