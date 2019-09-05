Sep. 5 last day to purchase tickets to win 1968 Ford Mustang

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fifty dollars is all it takes to possibly walk away with a fully restored 1968 Ford Mustang.
For almost a month CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier has been selling tickets for its “Mustang for Good” raffle.
The last day to purchase tickets for the raffle is Thursday, Sept. 5. Online ticket sales close at 1:50 p.m. The drawing will take place at the Gingerbread House at 1700 Buckner Square at 2 p.m.
All the proceeds from this raffle will benefit three local charities: Cara Center, Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and Holy Angels. The charities will share 100% of the proceeds for the health and well being of local children, families and individuals with disabilities.
The 1968 Mustang underwent a completed upgraded restoration all done by John Treadaway. Treadaway owns Treadaway’s Auto Supply in Shreveport and was able to add a new 302 roller engine, T5 transmission, Wildwood brakes, power steering, hydraulic clutch, KYB suspension, air conditioning as well as other upgrades.
“We were blown away when we received the news that John was willing to generously donate this blue beauty to this cause,” said Amy Heron, Executive Director of CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier. “Not only will the winner receive the grand prize worth $30,000, but he or she will also receive a full photobook that documents every step of the restoration, including all of the brochures and information on the newly installed parts and components. And unlike many cars from 1968, this one does have A/C!”
If you’d like to purchase a $50 raffle ticket you can do so online HERE.
You can also purchase tickets at CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier at 7591 Fern Avenue, Suite 1903, at Gingerbread House at 1700 Buckner Square or at Holy Angels at 10450 Ellerbe Road.
Ticket sales at the CHRISTUS Foundation, and Holy Angels will close at 11 a.m. September 5th and will close at 2 p.m. the same day at the Gingerbread House.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.