Possible tornado rips off roofs, causes damage near Carolina border

CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) – A possible tornado caused extensive damage to homes near the South Carolina-North Carolina border as Hurricane Dorian began to pass by the Carolina coast.
A viewer sent in video of roofs ripped off homes along Slippery Rock Way and Fence Post Lane just off Ocean Highway West in Calabash.
She said the damage happened right around the corner from her home which wasn’t touched when the severe weather blew through.
WMBF News has a crew at the scene and gathering information. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.