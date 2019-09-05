No. 6 LSU continues preps to face No. 9 Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was not letting anyone slack at Wednesday afternoon’s practice, as the No. 6 Tigers continue preparations for their huge trip to Austin to face the No. 9 Texas Longhorns, and in the evening, head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to a big crowd at TJ Ribs.
“I’m focused on the task at hand, what we’re going to do when that ball is kicked off,” said Orgeron. “We have to execute, we have to play LSU football. Be physical. When we get on that plane, we getting on for one reason and one reason only. And that’s to win that football game. And that’s it.”
RELATED STORIES:
LSU fans loved the debut of the new offense against Georgia Southern. Now, they are anxious to see how it will fair in a big time heavyweight bout. Coach O has made it clear that the LSU offensive line must pick up the Longhorns’ array of blitzes and keep senior quarterback Joe Burrow out of trouble and away from turning over the football.
“Fast ... fast linebacker. Their safety is one of the best safeties we’re going to see. Outstanding tall linebackers, speed. Good rushers up front. They’re going to look the part. They look like an NFL team on film. These guys are big, strong, and physical. Very strong at the point of attack."
That Texas defense includes senior defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, a Baton Rouge native who starred at Madison Prep for his father and then head coach, Michael Roach. The younger Roach says he did not grow up bleeding purple and gold.
“Most people grow up in Louisiana, LSU is the dream school," Roach explained. “My situation was different, with my dad being a coach. I was always looking at Grambling, Southern. My situation was a lot different. At the end of the day, that was never a dream school for me.”
The Ed Orgeron-Tom Herman storyline will certainly be revisited more this week, as both were up for the LSU job in November of 2016. But for the Tigers, that’s really no concern. The team was focused on other matters on the practice field Wednesday afternoon.
“How well do you know Coach Herman?”
“I don’t know him. I don’t think I’ve ever met him. I’ve known him from afar. I don’t think I’ve shaken his hand or met him one time," Orgeron replied.
Burrow and the Tigers are coming off a very impressive opener against Georgia Southern.
“It was good, but it was only one game,” said Burrow. “If we tank the next 11 games, people will be bashing us again."
The LSU defense, meanwhile, continues to prepare for Texas’ star quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, who led the Longhorns to a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to close out the year. Ehlinger passed for more than 3,200 yards last season and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 more scores.
In an interesting move during the offseason, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris joined the Texas Longhorns as a member of their support staff. Some may be wondering if there’s some football espionage going on, but with Harris last playing at LSU three years ago, Coach O doesn’t seem concerned.
____________
Keep up with LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.