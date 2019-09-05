Mortuary presents first three $1,000 gifts to schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — He promised 10 gifts of $1,000 each.
Now Lynn Conner Jr., owner of Precious Memories Mortuary, has given out the first three donations.
Surprised with the checks Wednesday were Fair Park Preparatory Academy, J.S. Clark Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School.
Last week, Conner decided to donate $1,000 apiece to 10 Caddo Parish schools.
The first recipient was Fair Park Preparatory Academy, where principal Felicia O’Neal said the campus will use the money for student incentives. The goal is to encourage the youths to do well in class and maintain high attendance records.
Conner’s second stop was J.S. Clark Elementary. The school’s principal, Kenya Roberts, said the gift will go toward student activities.
Booker T. Washington High was the final donation of the day.
Principal Crystal Barnes said the school will use the money to help with student instruction and resources.
Conner is going to announce the next three recipients Friday.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.