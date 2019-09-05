Furever Friends - Rocky

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Rocky, a 3-year-old Cocker Spaniel. Rocky’s family moved away and left him behind.
Rocky is getting caught up on his shots and will be neutered this week, so he won’t be available until Saturday.
He gets along with kids and other dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats.
With Fall right around the corner, Pet Savers is looking for blankets for their animals. Just make sure they don’t have any stuffing inside them. They’re also looking for volunteers.
To learn more about Rocky or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
