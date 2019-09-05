FIRST ALERT: Triple digits expected with late summer heat wave

FIRST ALERT: Triple digits expected with late summer heat wave
Saturday could be the hottest day ahead (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | September 4, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 8:14 PM

September is here, but that doesn’t mean that summer is close to being over. A late season heat wave is expected to stick around through most of next week. Temperatures hit 100 in Shreveport on Wednesday and more triple digits look likely through the weekend.

Triple digits likely through the weekend
Triple digits likely through the weekend (Source: KSLA News 12)

A strong area of high pressure will hold across much of the south for the next several days keeping temperatures unseasonably hot and rain at bay.

High pressure bring unseasonably hot conditions
High pressure bring unseasonably hot conditions (Source: KSLA News 12)

Saturday could be the hottest day of the stretch in the ArkLaTex with many places hitting or exceeding 100.

Saturday could be the hottest day ahead
Saturday could be the hottest day ahead (Source: KSLA News 12)

On a positive note we won’t be dealing with oppressively humid weather along with the heat. The more significant Gulf of Mexico moisture remains confined closer to the coast with only slight mugginess to the air expected here.

Tolerable humidity expected into next week
Tolerable humidity expected into next week (Source: KSLA News 12)

Triple digits look less likely by next week, but no substantial cool downs appear to be on the way either. The longer range pattern through mid-September favors a high chance of continued above average temperatures.

Summer heat may continue through mid-month
Summer heat may continue through mid-month (Source: KSLA News 12)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will give you that First Alert when the first significant fall cold front is on the horizon. You can look for that as well as our day-to-day weather forecast here:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.