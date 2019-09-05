FIRST ALERT: Triple digits expected with late summer heat wave

September is here, but that doesn’t mean that summer is close to being over. A late season heat wave is expected to stick around through most of next week. Temperatures hit 100 in Shreveport on Wednesday and more triple digits look likely through the weekend.
A strong area of high pressure will hold across much of the south for the next several days keeping temperatures unseasonably hot and rain at bay.
Saturday could be the hottest day of the stretch in the ArkLaTex with many places hitting or exceeding 100.
On a positive note we won’t be dealing with oppressively humid weather along with the heat. The more significant Gulf of Mexico moisture remains confined closer to the coast with only slight mugginess to the air expected here.
Triple digits look less likely by next week, but no substantial cool downs appear to be on the way either. The longer range pattern through mid-September favors a high chance of continued above average temperatures.
