First Alert: Heat wave rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! Our weather pattern remains in a holding pattern as we continue to expect near triple digit heat as we head into the weekend with little to no heat relief expected. The humidity will continue to remain in the tolerable zone and that will really be the only silver lining with all the intense late season heat we are tracking.
Your forecast for Thursday is shaping up to be essentially exactly the same from Wednesday. Temperatures will be quickly rising into low to mid 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs are shaping to up to be close to 100 degrees across the ArkLaTex. Feels-like temperatures will be close to 105 degrees. As always this week, sunshine will be dominating all day long.
Moving to Friday and into the weekend the hot pattern will continue to hold for the ArkLaTex. Expect temperatures Friday and throughout the weekend to remain in the upper 90s to low 100s with relatively low humidity across the ArkLaTex. Chances for rain will remain relatively low with a slight chance for some localized relief Sunday afternoon.
So while you may be hoping for the start of fall, you will be waiting at least another week for some more comfortable temperatures across the ArkLaTex.
