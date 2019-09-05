First Alert: Heat on Repeat

Happy Thursday, or Friday-eve! The dominating ridge of high pressure will keep the ArkLaTex abnormally hot today, tomorrow, the next day, you get the picture. Highs today will reach the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly clear skies. Because high pressure suppresses rain chances, it'll be another dry day. Good news, winds are out of the north keeping in drier air instead moist Gulf air. Overnight tonight, temperatures top out in the mid 70s.
On Friday, temperatures start in the mid 70s, but climb into the low to mid 90s by lunchtime. Expect another hot day with plentiful sunshine and rain chances slim to none. As we get into the heat of the day, temperatures will once again reach or be near the century mark. If you're heading out to any football games or evening plans, it'll be hot but dry in the evening. Temperatures overnight will be back in the mid 70s.
By the weekend, triple digit temperatures are staying at work both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will still be tolerable even under sunny skies. Rain chances slightly increase to around 10% on Sunday, but it'll mainly be another hot and humid day.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
