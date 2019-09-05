First Alert: Heat on Repeat

On Friday, temperatures start in the mid 70s, but climb into the low to mid 90s by lunchtime. Expect another hot day with plentiful sunshine and rain chances slim to none. As we get into the heat of the day, temperatures will once again reach or be near the century mark. If you're heading out to any football games or evening plans, it'll be hot but dry in the evening. Temperatures overnight will be back in the mid 70s.