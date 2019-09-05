East Ala. teen shoots acquaintance after she rejects his advances

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder as an adult after he shot another teenager after she rejected his unwanted advances.
Anthony Marquez Buchannon, 17, was arrested after an investigation into the shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.
The female victim reported she was shot by an acquaintance, later identified as Buchannon, after she rejected his advances.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where she is listed as being in stable condition.
Buchannon was arrested hours later at a residence in Macon County, Ala.
He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact APD detectives at (334) 501-3140.
