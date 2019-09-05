Caddo Schools say man accused of having child porn is teacher, coach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Schools have confirmed that a man accused of having pornography involving juveniles is an employee. James Allen Opie, 33, was arrested at 8 a.m. Thursday on a warrant from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, booking records show.
Opie has been employed by the Caddo Parish School Board since 2010 as a social studies teacher and member of the football coaching staff at C.E. Byrd High School. He was placed on administrative leave, according to Caddo School’s policies and procedures.
According to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood, the district takes these allegations seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. There is no evidence at this time to suggest the allegations took place during work hours, on district property or involving district staff or students.
Wood could not comment further on the situation, as it is a personnel matter.
Opie was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $100,000.
