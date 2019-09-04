Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” celebrates 25 years in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 25 years, the Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” has run through Shreveport, and more recently, Bossier City. But this year, organizers decided to return to their roots and run the race from Mall St. Vincent.
Sportspectrum is handling the race course. KSLA News 12′s Morning Anchor Adria Goins will emcee the event.
This year will also feature a survivor’s parade, and survivor’s stories will be shared as well.
The run is on October 12. To register, go to their website: KomanLouisiana.org/NWLARacefortheCure.
You can also register in person at the Shreveport Susan G. Komen office located at 820 Jordan St.
