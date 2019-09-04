Purse stolen from Dillard’s; suspect caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a purse from a Shreveport department store, authorities say.
Now they are sharing surveillance images in hopes someone can help identify her.
The theft occurred July 8 at Dillard’s in Mall St. Vincent in the 1100 block St. Vincent Avenue, the Police Department reports.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the person caught on camera or who has any information about the alleged theft to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
