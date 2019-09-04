Police consider suspect to be armed and dangerous

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — The suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hope, Ark., should be considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.
Police are looking for 42-year-old Marco Smith, of Hope.
He is suspected of shooting someone in the torso about 2:21 p.m. in the 700 block of West Avenue C, according to Hope police.
Witnesses said Smith fled the scene on foot right after the shooting, authorities report.
Now police are asking for people to be on the lookout for Smith.
He stands about 6′ tall, weighs about 165 pounds and reportedly is almost bald.
When Smith fled, he was wearing an orange shirt over a white shirt and khaki pants. The orange shirt has since been located, police say.
“Smith may be wearing only the white shirt now, or has possibly changed his clothes.”
He also might be wearing black, low-top Puma sneakers, authorities say.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Smith or knows where he is to immediately call Hope police at (870) 777-3434 or call 911.
