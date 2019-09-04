Minden fires 2nd of 2 officers in controversy

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden City Council members unanimously fired a police officer Tuesday after meeting behind closed doors for about two hours.
The disciplinary hearing for Brandon Shane Griffith, one of two officers caught up in controversy over racist Facebook posts, was conducted in executive session because his character was to be discussed, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The officer’s attorney, Pam Breedlove, said she will file an appeal Wednesday with the city’s civil service board.
The disciplinary hearing should have been held within 60 days of when the police chief was made aware of the situation in February, she contends.
Breedlove also argues that a motion was made to fire Griffith but, after 30 seconds, it died for lack of a second. Only then did a councilman second the motion and council members voted, she added.
In late June, the city’s personnel committee deferred Griffith’s case to the City Council.
City Council members previously had voted unanimously to fire Officer Griffith’s brother Shawn Griffith.
