Inmate back in custody after squeezing through fence

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man who squeezed his way to freedom is again behind bars.
Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco was taken back into custody in Bossier City after he allegedly took items from a Walmart without paying.
Authorities say on Aug. 21, Enriquez squeezed through a locked gate while serving a two-year sentence at the Sabine Parish Detention Center. He was scheduled to be released in Oct. 2019.
He now faces theft and simple battery charges following the incident in Bossier City. He was brought back to SPDC where he was arrested on escape charges. He also faces loss of good time credits through the Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.