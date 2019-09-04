First Alert: Triple digits through the weekend

Triple digit temperatures are back across the ArkLaTex through the weekend. The humidity will remain tolerable, but the drier air is also contributing to the very hot conditions. Little to no rain is expected through at least the weekend.
Skies will be clear tonight. Temperatures will gradually settle back into the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will bring more sunshine and heat. Afternoon temperatures will be around 100 again. Friday promises more of the same with highs around 100.
The weekend looks unseasonably hot and dry. We’ll have great late summer pool weather with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures around 100.
Little change is likely next week. Temperatures may drop back into the upper 90s but it won’t feel much better. Rain chances look slim although a few small isolated showers may pop-up in the afternoon heat through midweek.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
