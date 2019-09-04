First Alert: Heat wave continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We continue to track a late summer heat wave across the ArkLaTex with upper to 90s to potentially low 100s expected over the next 5 to 7 days. On top of the intense heat little chances for rain relief exist until we get to the second half of the weekend. So if you love sunny skies this is the weather pattern for you with no wholesale changes expected until the middle of next week.
As we go through your Wednesday temperatures will quickly rise into the 90s once we see sunrise just before 7 AM. Expect upper 90s across the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours with a few spotty triple digit readings mixed in as well. Much like yesterday there is no hope for your rain as sunshine will dominate the region.
Moving into the second half of the week the same weather pattern will continue as the upper level ridge camped out over the region will not be budging at all. Expect more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 degrees. The one silver lining with your forecast is that the humidity should remain in check for the most part as Heat Advisories and Warnings are not expected this week.
Once we get to the weekend we could see the chances for rain increase particularly on Sunday. But until then keep the sunglasses and sunscreen at the ready!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.