3 in custody following shots fired call in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - Three people are in police custody after shots were fired in Ringgold overnight.
A call came in to the Ringgold Police Station around midnight after gunshots were heard near the intersection of Hall and West Streets, according to Ringgold police.
When officers got on scene, they learned that those involved left and headed north on Highway 371 north towards Minden.
A Bienville Parish Sheriff's office deputy stopped the suspects near the Kingsway Baptist Church.
When approached, they left their vehicle and lead authorities on a foot chase. One was found by a sheriff's deputy.
Shortly after, Ringgold police officers, Red River Parish K9s and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office were able to apprehend two other suspects.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene. Authorities are working to determine if the men are connected to a gang in the Minden area.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ringgold Police Department at (318) 894-4699.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.