Consignment sales offer discounted options for parents

(KSLA) - Many parents don’t want to spend a ton of money on clothing just weeks after shelling out cash for Back to School clothes and there’s a way to cut costs.
Consignment shopping can be one of the best ways to stock up on fall and winter clothes.
Here are are two large fall consignment sales in Shreveport-Bossier in September.
Reruns are Fun
Reruns are Fun is a long-standing consignment sale that offers parents a chance to load up on clothes, baby items and home décor. This year the sale has a new location at 730 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
If you’re interested in consigning they are receiving items Thursday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 7 The sale is open to the public on Monday, Sept. 9.
If you’d like to learn more about how to consign and what items you can sell, click here.
Rhea Lana’s Bossier City
Rhea Lana’s Bossier City also has a big sale coming up in a couple of weeks.
That sale opens to the public Sunday, Sept. 22. It runs through the 26th. They too are in a new location this year at the Shreve City Shopping Center at 1271 Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
They start accepting items from consigners Tuesday, September 17th and Wednesday, September 18th. If you’d like to know more about how to consign at this sale, click here.
