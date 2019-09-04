3 charged with murder in Stoner Avenue shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing a murder charge for their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place last weekend at a Shreveport convenience store.
Carl W. McClinton, 18; Cortez D. Hines, 27 and Jacody D. Wilson, 23, are all charged with one count of second degree murder in the shooting death of Sherman E. Rambo Jr., 42.
Rambo was shot multiple times on Sunday, Sept. 1 at A1 Stop in the 300 block of East Stoner Avenue.
Authorities said that Rambo was an innocent bystander. He was identified by fingerprint comparison.
