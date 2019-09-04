Caddo deputy catches man who fled across state lines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man who fled across state lines and spurred a manhunt last week in East Texas is in custody.
Glen Lee Merrell, 40, of Stonewall, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center.
He was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being spotted walking near Louisiana Highway 789 at Denise Road in southern Caddo Parish, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Merrell was booked into the lockup at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on one count each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, driving on divided highways and a parole fugitive, booking records show.
No bonds have been set.
Authorities first encountered Merrell when a Caddo sheriff’s deputy spotted a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville with switched and expired license plates.
The car sped away into East Texas.
Along the way, its driver drove into oncoming traffic and passed in no-passing zones, authorities say.
The car, at one point, was traveling at high speeds on the rim of a damaged tire.
The vehicle was ditched in a cattle field along Farm-to-Market Road 1999 in Harrison County, Texas.
Merrell and the woman who was with him bailed out of the car and ran for the woods, authorities say.
Carisa Gayle Nye, 45, of Keithville, was captured a short distance from where the car was abandoned then was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of evading arrest, booking records show.
She remains in custody there.
