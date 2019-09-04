Bossier substitute accused of having sex with student

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute teacher at Parkway High in Bossier Parish is accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a teenage student.
Melissa E. West, 42, of the 300 block of Antietam Drive in Bossier City, also is suspected of sending inappropriate photographs of herself to the student via social media a few months ago, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
West was arrested Wednesday afternoon on one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
She has been taken to Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing for booking, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation, he added.
