Accident closes westbound Interstate 220

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A traffic accident closed westbound Interstate 220 in Shreveport on Wednesday afternoon, the Louisiana highway department reports.
It happened at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on I-220 between South Lakeshore Drive and the I-220 bridge over Cross Lake, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
One lane later was reopened.
Now the other westbound lane also is open.
Police had two units working a major accident at that location.
Also on the scene were three Shreveport Fire Department units responding to a medical emergency.
At one point, LaDOTD cameras showed westbound traffic at a standstill.
Traffic was backed up to at least North Market Street or beyond, the highway department reports.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Westbound travelers can detour via Interstate 20 or U.S. Highway 80.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
