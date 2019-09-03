WEBXTRA: Smith County house fire destroys home, displaces family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is homeless tonight after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed most of their property.
Firefighters were called out around 5:45 a.m. on McKay Road in the Flint area. Whitehouse, Flint-Gresham, Dixie, and Smith county ESD responded to the fire.
The homeowners believe it may have started in the garage area. The couple was asleep when the fire broke out, and no one was injured. But two cats are unaccounted for. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.
