Voter registration drives underway across Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The state is trying to make it easier to register to vote ahead of the upcoming fall elections.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared the week of September 3-6, voter registration week.
Starting Tuesday, several Shreve Public Library branches will have voter registration drives. Below are the times and locations:
Tuesday September 3
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.
- 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
Wednesday September 4
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St.
- 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.
Thursday September 5
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.
- 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.
Friday September 6
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. –Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
- 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.