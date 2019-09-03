Voter registration drives underway across Caddo Parish

The 2019 "I Voted" sticker for Louisiana residents was designed by artist Tony Bernard. It is titled “In Love With Louisiana.”
By Jennifer Duckworth | September 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:30 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The state is trying to make it easier to register to vote ahead of the upcoming fall elections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared the week of September 3-6, voter registration week.

Starting Tuesday, several Shreve Public Library branches will have voter registration drives. Below are the times and locations:

Tuesday September 3

  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.
  • 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

Wednesday September 4

  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.
  • 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St.
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

Thursday September 5

  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.
  • 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

Friday September 6

  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.
  • 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. –Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

