Top 25 Polls: LSU, Texas set for top 10 matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU remains No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 Polls after a 55-3 blowout victory against Georgia Southern.
The Tigers next opponent, the Texas Longhorns, moved up one spot to No. 9 in both polls.
Clemson is No. 1 in both polls, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Coaches Top 25:
(Future LSU opponents in bold)
1 Clemson (1-0) 1594
2 Alabama (1-0) 1540
3 Georgia (1-0) 1435
4 Oklahoma (1-0) 1395
5 Ohio State (1-0) 1340
6 Louisiana State (1-0) 1260
7 Michigan (1-0) 1155
8 Notre Dame (1-0) 1055
9 Texas (1-0) 1044
10 Florida (1-0) 990
11 Texas A&M (1-0) 932
12 Washington (1-0) 868
13 Auburn (1-0) 857
14 Penn State (1-0) 774
15 Utah (1-0) 738
16 Wisconsin (1-0) 568
17 Central Florida (1-0) 513
18 Oregon (0-1) 422
19 Iowa (1-0) 395
20 Michigan State (1-0) 382
21 Washington State (1-0) 324
22 Syracuse (1-0) 263
23 Stanford (1-0) 249
24 Boise State (1-0) 164
25 Nebraska (1-0) 94
AP Top 25:
(Future LSU opponents in bold)
1 Clemson (1-0) 1,542
2 Alabama (1-0) 1,493
3 Georgia (1-0) 1,407
4 Oklahoma(1-0) 1,337
5 Ohio State (1-0) 1,270
6 LSU (1-0) 1,233
7 Michigan (1-0) 1,126
8 Notre Dame (1-0) 1,037
9 Texas (1-0) 1,032
10 Auburn (1-0) 958
11 Florida (1-0) 940
12 Texas A&M (1-0) 862
13 Utah (1-0) 826
14 Washington (1-0) 768
15 Penn State (1-0) 688
16 Oregon (0-1) 568
17 Wisconsin (1-0) 519
18 UCF (1-0) 445
19 Michigan State (1-0) 409
20 Iowa (1-0) 351
21 Syracuse (1-0) 246
22 Washington State (1-0) 244
23 Stanford (1-0) 198
24 Boise State (1-0) 179
25 Nebraska (1-0) 86
The Tigers (1-0) will travel to face Texas (1-0) in Austin Saturday night at 6:30 on ABC.
LSU is 7-9-1 all-time against the Longhorns with the last meeting coming in the 2003 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas won that game 35-20.
